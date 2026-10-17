Russia cannot provide full-scale air defense for all major industrial facilities on its territory. The reason cited is the large size of these facilities, which makes it difficult to fully shield them from Ukrainian strikes.

This was stated by Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

According to Shokhin, many enterprises were designed during the Soviet era with a potential nuclear war in mind. However, in the context of modern combat operations, such infrastructure has proven vulnerable to drone attacks.

He also warned Russians that it is quite difficult to protect industrial complexes that stretch for several kilometers. In particular, this applies to metallurgical, chemical, and other enterprises that were built to standards that could not account for modern threats.

The head of the RSPP noted that in the USSR, production facilities were located at a considerable distance from one another. This approach was intended to help preserve at least part of production in the event of a nuclear strike.

“Now we realize that this isn’t a bad thing. But, on the other hand, the infrastructure is very spread out,” Shokhin complained.

It is important to understand that Ukrainian strikes are targeting not only Russian oil refineries but also military facilities, airfields, chemical plants, large data centers, and other facilities.

Just last month, five refineries—including the Moscow Oil Refinery—suspended oil processing due to damage and fires.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building ablaze, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, were hit. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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