There were 215 clashes on the front lines, and the Russians carried out 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 215 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where they carried out 28 attacks and lost more than 100 occupiers.

“In total, 215 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this 24-hour period. The enemy launched one missile strike and 65 airstrikes, dropping 228 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,173 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,088 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the report states.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out one assault operation, launched one airstrike using six guided bombs, and carried out 48 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, one of which involved the use of a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Prylipka, and Rybalchyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted ten times to advance its positions, conducting assault operations toward Novoosynove and Radkivka.

Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector toward Novosergiivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces halted two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlements of Piskunivka and Yurkivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults: in the vicinity of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaypillya, Raiske, Hruzke, Vilne, and Kucherove Yar.

The enemy carried out 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Dobropillia, Dorozhne, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Vodyanske, Krasnopodillia, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Mykolaivka, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 82 occupiers were neutralized here today, and 21 were wounded; 22 vehicles, one special-purpose vehicle, and 32 shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, a UAV command post, 113 shelters, and an enemy ammunition depot were damaged. A total of 209 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single assault toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position by launching seven attacks toward Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanilivka, Zarichne, Pavlivka, and Primorske.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation, the General Staff noted.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. As a result of the strike, a high-rise building caught fire, and five people were injured.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the private residential sector of the city’s Voznesenivskyi district were hit. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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