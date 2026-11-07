Russian troops attacked Odesa on the afternoon of November 7 and damaged a residential building

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked Odesa. A private residential building was damaged,” Lysak said.

He noted that details are still being determined.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

Throughout the day on November 6, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, targeting six districts in the region.

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