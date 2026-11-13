Russian troops attacked Odesa this morning; there are casualties

On the morning of November 13, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Odesa, resulting in reported damage. Details regarding the consequences of the attack have not yet been provided.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, a private residential building was damaged. There are also casualties.

“Unfortunately, it has been reported that one person was killed as a result of the enemy attack in another part of the city. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. There are also injured people. Cars have been damaged. Relevant services are working at the scene, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing,” Lysak said.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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