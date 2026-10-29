A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kremenchuk; two people were killed

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, two people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the attack,” he said.

The regional head also reported that parked cars were on fire.

He later clarified that the number of injured had risen to two, including a six-year-old child. They were hospitalized.

In a subsequent post, Dyakivnych reported that nine people had been injured.

“The number of injured has risen to nine. Among them are two children. The victims are receiving all necessary medical care. Details are being confirmed,” he wrote.

Subsequently, the number of injured rose to 11, including three children.

All emergency services are on the scene of the attack.

Source: Poltava Regional State Administration

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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