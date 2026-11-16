A Russian FPV drone attacked a Ukrnafta gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a Ukrnafta gas station complex. The attack damaged the checkout area and the station’s equipment.

“Today, a Russian FPV drone struck an Ukrnafta gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Fortunately, thanks to the safety measures in place, no one was injured,” Fedorenko said.

He stated that the strike seriously damaged the gas station’s permanent structures, particularly the checkout area and equipment. “The Russians are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure used daily by thousands of people, as well as emergency services—ambulances and rescue teams,” Fedorenko added.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times in a single day; there have been fatalities.

More than 40 Russian attacks were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region in a single day.

The Dnipropetrovsk region endured more than 50 Russian attacks in a single day; there are fatalities and casualties.

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