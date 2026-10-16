A court in the capital region has sentenced a Russian serviceman who killed a civilian during the occupation of the Brovary district. The occupier served as a sniper in the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Following a public indictment by prosecutors, the court found the invader guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional murder of a civilian (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Following a special court proceeding, the Russian national was sentenced in absentia to 15 years of imprisonment.

The investigation established that on February 24, 2022, the Russian serviceman, together with his comrades, illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine and participated in armed aggression in the Kyiv region. He served as a sniper in the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

On February 28, 2022, Russian troops entered the village of Peremoha in the Brovary District and occupied the settlement. The unit to which the occupier belonged was stationed near “Slava” Park.

Between the evening of February 28 and the morning of March 1, 2022, while on duty, the sniper spotted a local resident in the park. The man was in civilian clothing, unarmed, and posed no threat to the invaders—he was simply returning home. Despite this, the Russian soldier fired a targeted shot at the civilian. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

The court classified the occupier’s actions as a war crime and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Pastor and sniper Oleksandr Olivko was killed on the front lines.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 70 occupiers.

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