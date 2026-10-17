At least 24 people were killed as a result of strikes by Russia, the aggressor state, on Ukraine on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. According to The Hindu, four children were among those killed. They died after a missile hit an apartment building in the north of the country while the children were sleeping.

Strike on a building in Pryluky

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, a missile hit a five-storey apartment building. The powerful explosion blew out windows, while one half of the structure became a smoke-filled pile of charred concrete and twisted metal. The strike occurred while the children were sleeping.

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Victims of Russian strikes

The total number of victims includes people killed during Russian strikes in different regions of Ukraine that day. In a published Reuters photograph, rescuers are working near the damaged apartment building in Pryluky. The photo caption states that the building was hit by a Russian missile.

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