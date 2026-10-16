On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram and by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

According to Terekhov, the “Banderole” missiles struck the Nemyshlyansky and Slobidsky districts, with the enemy striking the Nemyshlyansky district several times.

As of now, it is known that in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, the strikes caused damage to residential buildings and shattered more than 100 windows.

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At least nine people were injured.

Sinyegubov added that the victims are experiencing acute stress reactions, including a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

Russian troops attacked Dnipro on the evening of October 16. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.