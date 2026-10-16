Power outages and voltage fluctuations are occurring in Kyiv and its suburbs

Power outages have been reported in Kyiv and its suburbs. Local residents report power outages in parts of the capital, Irpin, and Vyshneve, as well as power surges and water supply issues. The exact causes of the outages and the number of customers left without power are currently unknown.

Power outages have occurred in Kyiv and nearby towns in the Kyiv region. In some areas, the power has gone out completely, while in others, residents have noticed voltage fluctuations. According to local residents, parts of the capital’s Solomyanskyi District, as well as Vidradnyi and Borshchahivka, were left without power. Residents of Irpin and Vyshneve have also reported power issues.

In addition, water supply disruptions have occurred in some areas. People are also complaining about unstable voltage in the power grid, which can cause household appliances to malfunction. At this time, there is no confirmed information regarding the exact causes of the power supply issues. A complete list of the districts and settlements affected by the outages, as well as the number of consumers left without power, has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo reported emergency power outages in several regions of Ukraine due to Russian shelling. It has not yet been clarified whether the outages in Kyiv and its suburbs are specifically related to these disruptions. The causes of the local issues and the extent of the outages still require official confirmation.

Residents are advised to follow announcements from utility companies and local authorities. If you notice sudden voltage fluctuations in your home, you should unplug sensitive electrical equipment from the power grid to reduce the risk of damage.

In the Kyiv region, as of the morning of October 16, 33 facilities—including 25 private homes—were damaged as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Two people were also injured.

On the evening of October 15, Russian forces struck energy facilities in two regions of Ukraine. In Volyn, nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity, while partial power outages were reported in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

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