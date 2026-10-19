Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

The United States did not provide Ukraine with advance warning of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. According to available information, this is not the first time this has happened.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu, who cited information from his own sources.

According to the journalist, yet another ballistic strike on the Ukrainian capital took place without prior warning of the threat. “Once again, there was no advance warning regarding the ballistic attack on Kyiv that just took place,” Raufoglu noted.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

We should add that Russian troops have shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times.

In Lviv Oblast, during the Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire.

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