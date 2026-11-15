In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a civilian car, injuring three people

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and emergency medical teams are on their way to assist the victims.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, three people were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike,” he wrote. At the time of publication, the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims were still being clarified. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed the strike. According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Information regarding the nature of the victims’ injuries, their condition, and possible damage to the vehicle is still being determined. The attack occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Officials are currently assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the strike, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a private business. The strike caused a fire in a garage building. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire; there were no fatalities or injuries.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Fourteen people were injured, including four children. Residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, medical facilities, and infrastructure sites were hit.

In the Kharkiv region, emergency responders extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that were caused by evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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