In the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv, a diagnostic and consultation center sustained significant damage as a result of a Russian attack on October 19. There were no patients in the facility at the time of the strike.

The blast wave shattered more than 200 windows and damaged doors and ceilings throughout the building. Medical equipment was also damaged.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and the necessary restoration work is currently being clarified.

Source: State Emergency Service

We would like to add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

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