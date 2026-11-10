Ukraine has proposed its own approaches to a ceasefire with Russia in the Black Sea and in the energy sector.

The proposals have already been submitted to partners, and Kyiv is currently awaiting a response from Moscow.

According to him, Ukraine’s position in the Abu Dhabi talks calls for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and security guarantees.

The Ukrainian side is also proposing a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, which, according to Sibiga, could accelerate the end of the war.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the role of NATO, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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