Two people were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih; the attack is ongoing

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on the morning of October 19. The attack is ongoing.

“The

enemy launched a precision strike on an industrial infrastructure facility. As of now, two people have been killed. High-rise buildings in the surrounding streets have been damaged. We are setting up a relief center at the nearest high school,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defense Council.

Currently, local Telegram channels are reporting that loud explosions can be heard in the city. Russian terrorists are continuing their attack on Kryvyi Rih.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely destroyed.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

Read us on