Video: Air Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Kalibr missiles with a single missile from a Hawk air defense system

Air defense troops from the "Center" Air Command destroyed two Russian 3M14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles at once, using just one anti-aircraft guided missile from the MIM-23 Hawk system. The moment the enemy targets were destroyed was captured on video by the air defense missile system’s targeting system.

The released video shows two Russian “Kalibr” cruise missiles flying one after the other.

Ukrainian forces hit the first, lead missile, after which a powerful explosion triggered the detonation of the second missile, which was traveling behind it.

The footage captures a bright flash, after which several fiery objects appear in the field of view.

Thus, with a single launch of an anti-aircraft guided missile from the MIM-23 Hawk system, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Russian aerial targets at once.

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A video of the moment the missiles struck was posted online.

As a reminder, soldiers from the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment carried out a combat logistics mission during which a ground-based robotic system was controlled by artificial intelligence. According to the military, this is the world’s first instance of such technology being used in combat conditions. The robotic platform autonomously covered nearly the entire 20-kilometer route, demonstrating the potential to reduce the operator’s direct involvement in controlling equipment on the front lines.

A Ukrainian heavy drone delivered a mined ground-based robotic system behind Russian lines.

A ground drone capable of launching FPV was demonstrated in Ukraine.

Ukraine used a heavy drone for the first time to deliver a robot behind enemy lines.

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