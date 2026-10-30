Video: Peskov Responds to Whether Putin Will Take a Call from Zelenskyy

On October 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, no one from Ukraine has called the Kremlin so far.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian president, noted that Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue with all leaders. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet called him. A video of the conversation with Peskov was posted on Telegram by “Kremlin Pool” correspondent Alexander Yunashov.

In particular, Peskov was asked whether Putin would answer a call from French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“He will answer the phone as well. He is open to dialogue with everyone,” replied the Kremlin press secretary.

Peskov also commented on a possible call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Russian leader.

“No one has called yet,” he said.

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The Office of the President responded to the Kremlin’s statements regarding a phone call between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Donald Tusk assessed the results of the talks between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism about the prospects of a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin.

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