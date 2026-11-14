Video: Police officers rescued a 9-year-old boy from the rubble of a building in Hlukhiv

On the morning of November 14, a Russian drone destroyed a private home in Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast; a woman and her 9-year-old grandson were trapped under the rubble. Police rescued the victims despite the threat of a second strike, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi reported.

Around 6:00 a.m., Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential area in Hlukhiv. The strike hit a private home where a woman and her 9-year-old grandson were inside.

Police officers Mykola Savchenko and Ihor Voloshko arrived at the scene. Amid the rubble, they heard a child’s voice—the boy was calling for help. His wounded grandmother was nearby.

“Will I survive?” the nine-year-old boy asked the police officer shortly before a second attack by a Russian drone.

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To stop the woman’s bleeding, one of the officers applied a tourniquet. Soon after, the police received a warning of an imminent second strike: a Russian drone had begun to descend.

The officers decided to urgently evacuate the woman and her grandson in a police vehicle. When they had driven only a few hundred meters away from the house, the Russian drone struck again.

Mykola Savchenko shielded the boy with his body and continued to comfort him. The officers no longer had time to move the victims to a safer location.

As a result of the second attack, a second police officer—Ihor Voloshko—was also wounded. Despite his injury, the officers placed the woman and her grandson in the vehicle and transported them to the hospital. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the victims’ lives are not in danger.

Ivan Vygivskyi emphasized that Russian troops are carrying out repeated strikes against civilians, particularly children, as well as those who come to the aid of the victims. Such attacks pose an additional danger to police officers, medical personnel, and rescue workers.

Since the beginning of the week alone, rescue workers and police have responded to nearly 700 calls to address the aftermath of Russian shelling in various regions of Ukraine. During this time, they managed to rescue 41 people.

“Thank you to everyone who, despite the risk to themselves, helps others. Thank you, Mykola and Ihor, for your clear, professional, and decisive actions, which helped save lives,” Vygivskyi noted.

As a reminder, in Kherson, patrol officers rescued a man during an attack by an FPV drone.

In Sumy, seven people were rescued during a fire in a ten-story building.

In Kyiv, an infant and four other people were rescued from a burning apartment.

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