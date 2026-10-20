Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv

The Russian army launched a missile strike on a residential area and a civilian business in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleg Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, six people are known to have been injured as of now. The victims have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and concussions; three of them have been hospitalized.

Source: Ukrinform.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of the drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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