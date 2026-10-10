Overnight, Russian occupiers launched their first jet-powered drone attack on Lviv

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces launched a drone attack on western regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.



In Lviv, an enemy drone was heading toward the city, and explosions were heard shortly thereafter. Almost simultaneously, air defense forces began repelling a drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to the Regional Military Administration, air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone near Lviv. The drone entered the region’s airspace this morning. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, injuries, or damage.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in the Vinnytsia region during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice.

On the evening of October 9, explosions were heard twice in Ivano-Frankivsk during a Russian drone attack. Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV flying over the city.

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