According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,220 invaders over the past day. New data on Russian military casualties were released as of November 10, 2026.

As of November 10, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,611,600 (+2,220) individuals;

tanks – 12,465 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 25,696 (+13);

artillery systems – 52,158 (+46);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,266 (+3);

air defense systems – 1,754 (+1);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,117 (+8) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 603,351 (+1,331) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 173,013 (+525) units;

special equipment – 4,892 (+3) units

Source: General Staff

There were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.

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