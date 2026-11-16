According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 15, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,560 Russian military personnel.

As of November 16, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,625,420 (+2,560) individuals;

tanks – 12,480 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,807 (+23);

artillery systems – 52,464 (+63);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,278 (+4);

air defense systems – 1,762 (+6);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,166 (+16) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 610,376 (+1,573) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 175,930 (+772) units;

special equipment – 4,909 (+3) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communications equipment that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

Read us on