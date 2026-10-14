48% of Poles support restoring compulsory conscription — RMF24

In Poland, 48% of respondents support restoring compulsory military service, conscription for which was suspended in 2009. At the same time, 38% of respondents supported retaining a fully professional army, while 16% were undecided. This is according to an Opinia24 poll for RMF24.

Young people are mostly against conscription

Respondents aged 18 to 24 voiced the greatest objections to restoring conscription: 53% of this group do not support the idea. Compulsory service was also opposed by 44% of respondents with secondary education and 45% of people with higher education.

Among voters of the Civic Coalition, 47% of respondents supported maintaining the current model of a professional army. The authors of the report note that the debate over a possible return of conscription has intensified amid international tensions.

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Who respondents believe should be covered by conscription

Respondents' views differed regarding the groups that conscription should cover. An obligation for men and women was supported by 22% of respondents, while another 24% believe service should apply only to men.

Compulsory military service in Poland was suspended in 2009. The last conscription took place in 2008, and the last enlistment into service occurred in December of that year. Since then, the Polish army has relied on professional service members and volunteers. The survey was conducted on October 5–7 among 1,001 Polish residents aged 18 and over through telephone and online interviews.

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