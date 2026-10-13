In Sweden, Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson has failed to unite the parties of the centre-left bloc to form a government. After a meeting with parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén, she said that there are currently no grounds for creating a cabinet that could be acceptable to parliament, The Local Sweden reports.

Disagreements over the composition of the government

According to Andersson, there has been some progress in the talks, but the parties’ positions on forming a government remain incompatible. The main obstacle is the Left Party’s demand to receive a place in a Social Democrat-led cabinet in exchange for supporting such a government.

At the same time, the Centre Party refuses to cooperate with any government that includes the Left Party.

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Second attempt at negotiations

A month has passed since the election. Andersson received her first mandate to explore the possibilities for forming a government on September 18, but returned it to the parliamentary speaker on September 28. This happened after the Left Party voted for Moderate Party candidate Andreas Norlén for the position of speaker.

On October 2, Norlén again tasked Andersson with exploring the possibility of forming a government. She requested an additional 24 hours to continue consultations, and on October 13 presented the speaker with the outcome of the negotiations.

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