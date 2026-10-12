Israel and the United Kingdom have reached a compromise on the future work of the British diplomatic mission in Jerusalem: seven diplomats will remain at the facility. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing the Israeli outlet Israel Hayom.

Reduced diplomatic presence

According to Israel Hayom, the UK’s consul general and another 19 diplomats will leave Jerusalem. The institution will operate under the name “UK Mission, Jerusalem” and report directly to the British Foreign Office.

Last Thursday, the British side stated that the mission would continue operating in a reduced format. It will continue serving Palestinians, but some consular services will be provided through the British embassy in Jordan, where most diplomats have relocated.

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Dispute over the consulate

On September 8, Israel ordered the United Kingdom to close its consulate in East Jerusalem within 30 days and withdraw its diplomats from the city. This came after London announced a ban on trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Hayom claims that the United Kingdom abandoned possible retaliatory measures, including the expulsion of Israeli diplomats. According to the outlet, British security services warned the government about the risks of further escalation, as Israel allegedly threatened to halt cooperation with British intelligence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X that an agreement had been reached to continue dialogue between the governments. He stated that relations between the two countries are important, particularly because of security and intelligence cooperation.

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