The British found salmonella in eggs from a Ukrainian producer

The British Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland have urged consumers not to eat or sell batches of raw eggs from the Ukrainian company Yasensvit Ltd after salmonella was detected in them.

The contaminated products can be identified by the code 3UA1012066 printed directly on the shell, regardless of the expiration date or package size.

According to regulators, these eggs were sold in restaurants and small shops across the United Kingdom, but did not reach major supermarket chains. Consumers are advised to safely dispose of products bearing this code, and retailers are urged to immediately remove them from circulation. This advisory applies exclusively to the specific marked batch and does not extend to other products from this manufacturer.

Source: Food Standards Agency (FSA).

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