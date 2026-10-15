In the Australian state of Victoria, access to abortion services will become free regardless of who wins the election in November. The opposition Liberal-National Coalition has backed a similar election promise by the Labor Party.

The Guardian reports this. Opposition leader Jess Wilson said that a Coalition government would cover patients’ out-of-pocket costs for abortion services up to the 16th week. This includes consultations with general practitioners and specialists, ultrasounds, tests and medications. According to the publication, the total cost of these services may exceed 1,000 Australian dollars.

Travel compensation for regional residents

The Coalition also promised to expand Victoria’s patient transport support program. Women from regional areas of the state who need to travel long distances to receive services will be able to apply for travel and accommodation subsidies.

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If the promises are implemented, Victoria will become the first Australian state with free universal access to such services. The Australian Capital Territory began covering patients’ out-of-pocket costs in 2023.

Differences over medication abortion

At the same time, the opposition did not support other Labor proposals: extending access to medication abortion from nine to 10 weeks and conducting a clinical review into the safety of its use up to 12 weeks. Currently, medication abortion is subsidized through Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme up to the ninth week, while World Health Organization guidelines allow this method to be used up to 12 weeks.

Abortions in Victoria were decriminalized in 2008. Pregnancy termination is possible up to the 24th week, and at a later stage with the approval of two doctors. Jess Wilson also said that abortion legislation would not be changed under a government she leads.

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