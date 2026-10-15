Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not call Vladimir Putin a dictator because he has to strike deals with the Russian leader. This is how the American president explained his position regarding public assessments of the Kremlin leader.

Trump made these remarks in an interview with John Decker, a correspondent for the American media group Gray Media; the transcript of the interview was published on the Roll Call website.

According to Trump, in international politics, it is important not to offend those with whom one has to negotiate. That is why he considers harsh remarks directed at the Russian leadership to be counterproductive.

“I don’t call Putin a dictator because I have to make deals with people, so I don’t go around calling them names. I’m a master deal-maker. I’ve always been a very skilled dealmaker. It’s thanks to these deals that I’ve become very wealthy. That’s why I don’t go around mocking people,” said the U.S. president.

Trump is convinced that publicly insulting and mocking other heads of state can complicate diplomatic agreements.

He contrasted his own approach with the policies of former U.S. President Joe Biden, whom he accused of constantly mocking Russia.

According to Trump, such behavior was one of the factors that led to the war in Ukraine.

“Biden constantly mocked Russia. He said it was a ‘gas station with nuclear weapons’ or something like that. But you can’t talk that way to someone who has a massive nuclear arsenal. That’s one of the reasons this war started,” the U.S. president said.

At the same time, he did not provide specific evidence that Biden’s mockery was the cause of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Roll Call

As a reminder, Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

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