The European Council has imposed additional restrictive measures against three individuals and nine legal entities involved in the import of sanctioned goods into Russia. According to the EU, they also participated in circumventing European sanctions, particularly restrictions on oil trade and financial transactions. The additional measures include the freezing of their assets.

The sanctions lists were approved as part of the EU’s system of restrictive measures aimed at countering actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

“Circumventing EU sanctions is tantamount to aiding and abetting Russia’s illegal war of aggression. Today, we are taking further action against the individuals and companies that are doing so. Sanctions have already cost Moscow more than one trillion euros, but they can be even more effective if we apply them to the fullest extent,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The list includes LLC Movers Group—a Russia-based freight forwarding company involved in the parallel importation into Russia of goods subject to EU restrictive measures—as well as its CEO, Dmitry Chudovsky.

The European Council also added LLC DT Inier and its majority shareholder, Ivanna Savchuk, to the list. LLC DT Inier is a licensed Russian customs broker and full-cycle logistics operator involved in decentralized schemes to circumvent sanctions, as are the other entities added to the list today: Begler Tekstil Insaat Elektronik VE DIS Ticaret LTD and Medse Group LLC. Both of these companies are trading firms based in Turkey but operating a global network.

In addition, the EU is imposing sanctions on LLC United Stream and its founder and director, Svitlana Gumenyuk. United Stream is a financial services company registered in the Russian Federation that acts as a payment agent and intermediary, also facilitating the import of EU goods subject to restrictive measures.

In addition, the European Council has imposed sanctions on entities based in the United Arab Emirates, India, and the Seychelles. This list includes DIS Logistics DMCC, Vigor Marine Services LLP, and Shiva Shipping LTD., which are part of the “shadow fleet” ecosystem, as well as Hurus Trade FZE—a trading intermediary that supplies Russian-origin oil to India.

Individuals and entities included on the list are subject to asset freezes, and the provision of funds or economic resources to them or for their benefit, directly or indirectly, is prohibited. In addition, individuals included on the list are subject to a ban on entry into the EU.

This was reported with reference to the European Council’s press service.

The EU has approved sanctions against more than 1,600 individuals and entities from Russia — RMF24.

The EU has imposed sanctions against three individuals and four entities — RMF24.

Cyprus President Christodoulides called on the EU to postpone ETS2 — Cyprus Mail.

Read us on