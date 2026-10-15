U.S. law enforcement agencies are investigating incidents involving letters containing a suspicious substance sent to the offices of members of Congress and election offices in various parts of the country. The causes and circumstances of these incidents are currently under investigation.

This week, election offices in Louisiana and Oklahoma had to be evacuated due to letters containing a powdery substance.

In addition, the Ohio Secretary of State stated that the postal service intercepted a letter containing white powder addressed to his office. According to him, similar letters were sent to election officials in several other states.

The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Capitol Police are conducting an investigation, and the Senate staff has been informed.

Law enforcement officials stated in their report that they are taking measures to intercept other mailings, but “there is a possibility that some letters may reach their recipients” in the Senate.

Law enforcement officials are urging recipients to treat such letters as “potentially dangerous.”

The House of Representatives is also monitoring the situation.

This occurred just three weeks before the U.S. midterm elections. A similar threat arose in 2023, when several election offices received envelopes containing the powerful opioid fentanyl.

This was reported by the AP.

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