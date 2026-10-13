Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said during a debate in Colorado that she did not want a war with Iran and considers it harmful “on many levels.” The Hill reports.

“I never wanted us to be at war in Iran. It has been harmful on many levels,” Boebert said. At the same time, she emphasized that President Donald Trump is the commander in chief and is not the first president to use force within his powers.

The cost of war and fuel prices

Boebert acknowledged that the war is expensive and said she hears a desire to end it from Republicans, independent voters and Democrats. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of regular gasoline in the United States on Tuesday reached about $4.34 per gallon, more than 40% higher than a year earlier.

In a September CNN and SSRS poll, 64% of respondents said the United States is not winning the military operation against Tehran, which, according to the outlet, has been ongoing for more than seven months.

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Dispute over Congress’s role

9News moderator Kyle Clark asked Boebert what Congress is doing to end the war. She replied that lawmakers regularly discuss the matter with the Department of War, the president and his administration. Boebert also criticized a procedural vote initiated by progressive Democrats, calling it symbolic and saying that, in her view, it would not provide an answer.

Her Democratic opponent, retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, accused Boebert of refusing to support House resolutions on war powers that would call on the Trump administration to end the conflict. According to Laubacher, Boebert, in her view, voted five times to continue the war.

Boebert is running for reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which has supported Republicans for more than 10 years.

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