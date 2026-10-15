Cypriot MPs submit bills to ease election ban — Cyprus Mail

In Cyprus, MPs have submitted two bills that provide for easing restrictions on the dissemination of political messages on social media on the eve of and on election day. The current 1979 law prohibits publishing or broadcasting such messages in order to prevent influence on the voting outcome.

Violators face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to €15,000, or both penalties. As Cyprus Mail reports, the issue was raised after police questioned people, including parliamentary candidates, over social media posts ahead of the parliamentary elections in May.

Exceptions for influential users

Akel party MP Aristos Damianou called the application of the old law an unacceptable phenomenon. According to him, the law has been in force since 1979 but had not previously led to criminal prosecutions. After the May elections, several people encountered legal problems because of their posts.

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Akel’s proposal provides that social media posts will generally be exempt from the current restrictions. At the same time, the restrictions are planned to remain in place for people considered influencers, as well as for politicians and politically significant persons capable of influencing public opinion.

Alma party’s position

A similar bill was prepared by the Alma party. Its leader, Odysseas Michaelides, said that police investigated 27 people over social media posts under a law adopted before social media existed.

Michaelides also claimed that the authorities applied double standards, as former President Nicos Anastasiades was not questioned over his remarks on voting day, May 24. MPs gave the Interior Ministry two weeks to provide its position on the proposed changes.

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