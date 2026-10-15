US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, urged Lebanon not to return confiscated explosives to the Hezbollah group. The matter concerned several hundred kilograms of explosives seized from Hezbollah, The National reports.

Responsibility for the shipment

According to a US State Department official, Rubio stressed the need to hold accountable those who ordered, financed, or managed the shipment. He also said that returning the seized explosives to Hezbollah should not be considered.

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Direct military communication

The Secretary of State also criticized Lebanon's 1955 boycott law. A US official said that the law is used for politicized prosecutions that restrain efforts toward peace with Israel.

Rubio called for establishing direct communication between the militaries of Lebanon and Israel to coordinate actions and reduce the risk of clashes. According to the US assessment, this would also facilitate the phased implementation of the Tripartite Framework Agreement signed in June. It provides for the Lebanese army to restore state authority and disarm non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah, as well as for Israel's gradual withdrawal of forces from Lebanese territory.

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