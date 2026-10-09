In Poland, a prosecutor from the Internal Affairs Department of the National Public Prosecutor’s Office filed two motions with the Supreme Court to lift the immunity of Beata Soberaj-Skoneczna and National Public Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor Michał Ostrowski. As Interia reports, lifting immunity is necessary for the possible criminal prosecution of the prosecutors, including bringing charges against them.

Suspicion of obstructing an inspection

According to the National Public Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence collected provides sufficient grounds to suspect that Soberaj-Skoneczna and Ostrowski jointly obstructed audit activities by Poland’s Supreme Audit Office (NIK) from February 1 to 14, 2023. The case concerns an NIK audit of the Hermes system at the National Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators believe that NIK auditors were not provided with an invoice for the maintenance of the Hermes system and were also misled about allegedly existing legal grounds for not showing them this document. The National Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the purpose may have been to conceal from auditors information about the acquisition and operation of the system, including its procurement without a tender procedure.

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The prosecutors’ roles in the case

According to the prosecution’s version, Beata Soberaj-Skoneczna, as deputy national prosecutor authorized to represent the office during the NIK audit, decided not to provide the invoice. Investigators believe that she thereby failed to fulfill her official duties.

Michał Ostrowski, as director of the department for economic crime at the National Public Prosecutor’s Office, allegedly exceeded his official authority. He is accused of preparing and sending a letter containing a false position that it was impossible to provide the invoice because of the secrecy of pre-trial proceedings.

The Hermes system

Poland’s National Public Prosecutor’s Office acquired the Israeli Hermes software in 2020. The system is designed to collect and analyze data from open sources, the dark web, and databases containing leaked information. In 2024, acting national prosecutor Jacek Bilewicz called the purchase unjustified and did not renew the license to use the program. The system cost 15 million zlotys.

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