U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, will hold a meeting with representatives from Ukraine, the EU, and NATO on the eve of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

The purpose of the meeting is to directly discuss post-war security issues between Ukraine and Russia in order to find common ground and move on to the next stage of negotiations.

Kushner emphasized that a lasting settlement requires direct engagement between Russia and European partners regarding broader European security. The negotiation process focuses on four priorities: ending hostilities, developing security guarantees, preparing a plan for Ukraine’s economic development, and implementing humanitarian measures.

Source: Jared Kushner on X.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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