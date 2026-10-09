In Geneva, Switzerland, the European Union called the United States’ plans to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court “deeply regrettable.” The European Commission confirmed its support for the court’s independence and its work, Anadolu Agency reports.

Support for the ICC’s work

The European Commission said in a statement that the EU has been a consistent supporter of the ICC. The bloc pledged to work closely with the court so that it can continue to perform its functions effectively.

The European Union also said it would cooperate with the 125 states parties to the Rome Statute, which is the court’s founding treaty. The stated goal is to protect the ICC’s independence and its important mission.

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Opportunity for dialogue

The EU noted that the sanctions will not take effect for another six months and therefore, in its view, there remains an opportunity for dialogue with Washington. The bloc said it was ready to take the necessary measures so that the ICC can investigate and prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as protect the interests of EU operators in the single market.

The European Union’s reaction came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions against the court. Rubio threatened to shut down the ICC if it does not stop actions that he called threats.

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