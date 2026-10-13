During a campaign rally in Ohio, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised the audience with a comment about Senator John Gasted’s appearance.

He stated that he had closely examined the senator’s physique, particularly his buttocks and arms.

Trump explained that he became interested in the senator’s physical condition after speaking with former football coach John Gruden, who told him about Gasted’s athletic background.

“I don’t often do this with men. I started examining his physique because I didn’t know he was an outstanding athlete. I looked him over carefully from head to toe. I looked at his buttocks, and then at his arms,” said the U.S. president.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/1-8.mp4

Gasted previously played for the University of Dayton team, which won the NCAA Division III championship in 1989. Since January 2025, he has represented the state of Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that, he served as the state’s lieutenant governor.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed excluding non-citizens who do not have permanent resident status from the 2030 census. The change could affect the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives and the distribution of federal funding.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that he does not believe China and Russia—aggressor states—will assist Iran. According to him, Beijing and Moscow have “too much to lose” if they support Tehran.

Read us on