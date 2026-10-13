Two flydubai pilots detained in UAE — The Hindu

Two Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai have been detained in the United Arab Emirates as part of an investigation into an alleged attempt to hijack an aircraft on a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. This was reported by The Hindu.

According to the Maldivian outlet Adhadhu, the men were taken into custody on October 3, and the Maldives Embassy in the UAE informed their families about the detention. Maldivian authorities declined to comment on the case. UAE authorities also did not disclose details of the suspicions against the detainees or the progress of the investigation into their possible involvement.

Investigation into the attack on board

The detentions took place amid an expanding investigation into the September 30 incident on flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. There were 174 people on board, including passengers and crew members.

According to UAE authorities, the co-pilot, 29-year-old Omani national Hammam al-Hammami, is accused of attacking the captain, Indian national Smit Machchhar, with an axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. The UAE described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Machchhar sustained serious injuries but reportedly resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door. Crew members and passengers were then able to neutralize the co-pilot and help stabilize the aircraft. It made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Possible links of the detainees

According to the Mihaaru newspaper, the two detained pilots may have communicated with al-Hammami at work and lived with him in the same building. At the same time, law enforcement agencies did not specify the nature of these possible links or report any evidence in the case.

The UAE prosecutor general said the investigation is being conducted in coordination with regional security services to establish the circumstances of the incident and the accused's possible contacts with other people or groups. India's National Investigation Agency has also opened a case into the attack on Machchhar. India's Ministry of External Affairs reported that his condition is improving following surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

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