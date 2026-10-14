Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez of Illinois has introduced the Reimagining Safety Act in the United States, which provides for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Hill reports.

New department

Under the initiative, a new structure, the Department of Public Safety, is planned to be created in place of DHS. Ramirez described the proposed department as “community-centered.”

At the same time, the bill is intended to preserve DHS functions unrelated to immigration. These include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The bill’s author’s position

Ramirez is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and has previously repeatedly called for ICE to be abolished and DHS to be disbanded. In her statement, she said that the grounds for dismantling DHS include, among other things, deaths of people in custody, people killed as a result of ICE and CBP actions, deportations to third countries, and family separations.

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In January, Ramirez took part in a protest in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens during an immigration operation, the publication notes.

Public opinion

According to an AP-NORC poll released on October 1, 39% of Americans approved of President Donald Trump’s approach to immigration policy. Another Economist/YouGov poll conducted in January showed that 46% of respondents supported abolishing ICE, while 43% opposed it.

Some Democrats avoided calls for the complete abolition of ICE, but the idea gained prominence after fatal incidents involving federal agents.

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