In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki retained first place in the October trust ranking of politicians compiled by the CBOS Public Opinion Research Center. He is trusted by 53% of respondents, the same as in September. Distrust in the head of state was expressed by 34% of respondents, one percentage point less than a month earlier.

RMF24 reported the survey results. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski took second place: 44% of respondents trust him, one percentage point more than in September. The share of those who distrust Sikorski decreased by three percentage points to 32%.

Who made the top five

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ranked third, with 42% trust. At the same time, his result fell by three percentage points compared with the previous month, while 32% of respondents said they distrust him.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk took fourth place: 36% of survey participants trust him, while 51% do not. Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski came fifth with a trust rating of 35%; 45% of respondents said they distrust him.

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He was followed by Sejm Deputy Speaker and Confederation leader Krzysztof Bosak, with 34% trust. Waldemar Żurek and Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty are each trusted by 29% of respondents.

Highest distrust ratings

The highest level of distrust among politicians included in the survey was recorded for Law and Justice party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński, at 60%. He was followed by Grzegorz Braun with 59%, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with 54%, Przemysław Czarnek with 52%, and Donald Tusk with 51%.

The CBOS survey was conducted on October 1–11 among a sample of 1,028 people. Of the interviews, 60.7% were conducted in person, 25.3% by telephone, and another 14% online.

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