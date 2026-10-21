U.S. President Donald Trump announced the release of 75-year-old retired American teacher Stephen Gabbard, who was taken prisoner by Russia in 2022. According to the U.S. leader, the release came at his request, which he personally conveyed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a phone call last week.

The U.S. president claims that Stephen Gabbard’s release was the result of his personal appeal to Putin.

“Stephen Gabbard, whom Russia captured four years ago during the Biden administration, has just been released from prison at the request of President Donald J. Trump, which he personally conveyed to President Vladimir Putin during a phone call last week,” the White House chief noted.

According to Trump, no prisoner exchange was required for the American’s release.

He also reported that Stephen Gabbard is on his way home and is expected to be reunited with his family soon.

Russia released 75-year-old American retiree Stephen Gabbard, who had been held captive in Russia since 2022.

Trump’s statement came amid ongoing contacts between Washington and Moscow. The U.S. president emphasized that it was his appeal to Vladimir Putin that led to the release of the U.S. citizen.

However, the statement does not provide details regarding the circumstances of Hubbard’s detention in a Russian prison or his return to the United States.

Donald Trump wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the release of 74-year-old U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, who had been held in a Russian prison. This occurred after U.S. President Donald Trump asked Putin to release the American.

Earlier, an 87-year-old math teacher from Alexandria took social media by storm with her elegant outfits and well-groomed appearance. The woman shared how she manages to stay young and stylish and what her secret is.

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