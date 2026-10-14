In Long Beach, California, nine homes have been deemed unsafe to enter after powerful waves and flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel. Evacuated residents cannot return to their homes to retrieve personal belongings, The Guardian reports.

Damage to homes and the waterfront

Released videos show large waves striking coastal homes in Long Beach. The waves destroyed the waterfront promenade and forced residents to leave their homes. Some buildings sustained significant damage and could collapse.

According to the Long Beach Post, the storm cost the city more than $1 million from emergency reserves.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Severe weather in Newport Beach and Las Vegas

Further south, in Newport Beach, authorities declared a local emergency and temporarily closed piers to protect public safety. They cited higher-than-usual waves that flooded streets as the reason. Cleanup began there on Monday and the piers reopened, but residents were urged to exercise caution near the water.

Rachel's remnants also affected the Mexican state of Baja California and Las Vegas. As it approached California, the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone but continued to cause destruction. In Las Vegas, 2.74 cm of precipitation fell by Sunday morning, tying the record for daily October rainfall, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

California is preparing for a difficult winter amid an especially strong El Niño. According to models by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is a high likelihood of a historically strong phenomenon that could bring rainy weather, landslides and destructive tides to the state.

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