During a nationwide operation in Turkey, 348 people were detained in a case involving the recruitment of people through social media to carry out contract killings. According to RMF24, the detentions took place in 58 of the country’s 81 provinces.

Recruitment through social media

According to Turkey’s Interior Ministry, the suspects used social platforms to find people to carry out contract killings and to advertise such services. The posts also contained threats, insults and propaganda for criminal groups, the ministry said.

The Interior Ministry stated that the authors of this content glorified crimes and criminals, as well as promoted the activities of criminal groups. The ministry described those detained as representatives of a “new generation” of criminal networks that use social media to recruit new members and normalize crime.

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Seized weapons

During searches, law enforcement officers seized 42 pistols, 35 long-barreled firearms, 26 blank-firing pistols, a stick of dynamite, an anti-aircraft shell and 2,865 rounds of ammunition.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry also stated that such groups are moving rivalries and conflicts onto digital platforms. The ministry stressed its intention to counter the propaganda of crime and the activities of networks that, in its assessment, target young people.

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