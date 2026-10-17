The Sri Lankan government said that it currently does not plan to immediately help 19 Iranian vessels anchored in international waters near the island nation. These vessels are running out of food, water and fuel supplies. The vessels are near Sri Lanka but outside its territorial waters.

Sri Lankan authorities’ position

Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thushara Rodrigo said that before considering any assistance, the country will first take its own national interests into account. Thus, the authorities have not announced the immediate provision of assistance to these vessels. This was reported by The Hindu.

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Risk of secondary sanctions

Rodrigo also noted that companies supplying the vessels are aware of the possibility that the United States may impose secondary sanctions. Iran’s embassy in Sri Lanka said it had no details regarding this situation.

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