Floods in Istanbul Claimed the Lives of Eight People — Euronews

The death toll from flooding in Istanbul and surrounding areas of Turkey had risen to eight as of Monday. Rescue workers discovered new bodies after the country’s largest city was hit by the heaviest rainfall in more than 80 years.

Six people died in Istanbul, and the bodies of two others from a neighboring province were brought to the southeastern outskirts of the metropolis, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül told reporters.

The historic downpour last Wednesday, October 14—which officials said was the heaviest since records began in 1942—caused chaos and flash floods.

As of Thursday, according to Gül, three people had died, and five others were listed as missing.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who died from an electric shock after stepping into a puddle. On Friday, a fourth body was found at the mouth of the Golden Horn, and on Sunday, a fifth. Both were men.

On Monday, Gül’s press office reported that the body of another man, who had previously been reported missing, was found near the Ayvansaray ferry terminal in the Golden Horn.

“A total of six people have died in Istanbul, and one person is still missing,” Gül told reporters.

He added that two more people died outside Istanbul, in the neighboring province of Kocaeli.

“Two people who died in Kocaeli and were swept downstream all the way to Pendik were found dead by our search and rescue teams. Thus, a total of eight bodies have been found,” he said, adding that search operations for the remaining missing person are ongoing.

So far, authorities have received nearly 20,000 reports of property damage caused by torrential rains and related flooding, Gül noted.

This was reported with reference to Euronews.

Floods in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay have forced thousands of people to leave their homes — The Hindu.

At least two people have died due to flooding in eastern Spain — Asharq Al-Awsat.

The People’s Party responded to criticism over the floods in Bangkok — Bangkok Post.

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