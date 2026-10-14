In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Joseph Kabila has been named the leader of a new rebel coalition with M23. As France 24 reports, the coalition said it intends to overthrow the government.

What is known about the coalition

This report aired in the evening edition of Eye on Africa on October 13, 2026. The episode description does not include the coalition’s name, information about its composition, or the time of its creation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other topics in the edition

The same edition also reported on the extension of the largest initial public offering in Africa’s history. France 24 presented these topics as part of a single evening edition of the program. The provided description does not specify which offering is being referred to or for how long it was extended.

Another topic was Formula 1. According to France 24’s description, the competition is set to return to Africa in the early 2030s after the construction of a new racetrack in Rwanda.

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