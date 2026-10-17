Hurricane Isaias, which intensified to Category 3, brought wind and rain to the US Gulf Coast on Friday, October 9. The storm was moving toward the beaches of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Category 3 hurricane

Isaias became a major hurricane and the first such storm of the Atlantic season, which had previously been unusually quiet. It was expected to make landfall on the night of October 9, The Hindu reports.

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Preparations on the coast

Residents of the US coast were preparing for the approaching disaster: fueling generators, filling bathtubs with water, and buying essential supplies. A drone photograph published with the report shows the Pensacola Beach waterfront area in Florida while Isaias was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.

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