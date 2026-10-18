Iran announces new response plan to potential US attacks — CNBC

Iran announced preparations for a new military response plan in the event of renewed attacks by the United States and Israel. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on social media platform X that the country’s armed forces are ready to respond to any new attacks.

According to him, the new operational plan will not follow the rules that, he claims, the United States and Israel are accustomed to. Rezaei also said that Iran’s potential response would be significantly more destructive than the 12-day and 40-day wars. He referred to Israeli attacks in June 2025 and the conflict that, according to CNBC, was caused by the actions of the United States and Israel in February.

Statements by the US and Iran

US President Donald Trump said last week that he does not intend to use nuclear weapons against Iran and does not anticipate deploying US ground troops in the country. In an interview with Newsmax, he said that the use of nuclear weapons is not necessary.

Iran’s state-run IRNA agency also quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that Tehran will not give up its sovereign rights under pressure but is ready for dialogue. CNBC reports on the statements by Iranian officials and incidents involving vessels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of attacks on vessels

The UKMTO, a trade maritime operations center linked to the UK Royal Navy, reported several incidents in waters near the Arabian Peninsula. A tugboat near the United Arab Emirates was struck by two unidentified projectiles.

The captain of a liquefied natural gas tanker southwest of Yemen reported the approach of a small boat carrying seven people. According to UKMTO, shots were fired twice from the boat, while the tanker’s security team fired two warning shots. Another tanker northeast of Saudi Arabia reported being hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a small boat.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Brent oil futures reached an intraday high of $110 per barrel on Friday, while trading closed at $109.86, up 3.7%. Saudi Arabia said the same day that it had intercepted several missiles over the Red Sea, including a missile heading toward the Yanbu oil export terminal.

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