Britain asks Interpol to reject Argentina's requests — The Guardian

Britain has asked Interpol to reject Argentina's requests for the arrest of individuals connected to the major Sea Lion oil project near the Falkland Islands. In a letter to the organization's headquarters in Lyon, the British government said that Argentina's requests for so-called red notices, including those concerning British citizens, should be considered politically motivated, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, the British government is concerned that these requests could be an attempt to pressure individuals and companies into refraining from working in the Falkland Islands.

Detention requests

An Interpol red notice is a request to locate and provisionally detain a person pending possible extradition. Interpol reviews such requests, and once they are circulated, individual member states of the organization decide on further action.

In response to Britain's appeal, Interpol said, according to The Guardian, that it would comply with Article 3 of its constitution. It prohibits the organization from undertaking intervention or activities of a political character.

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Andrea Clausen, the executive director of the Falkland Islands government, confirmed that Argentina's use of Interpol mechanisms poses a threat. At the same time, she expressed hope that the organization would not take action on such requests.

Dispute over Sea Lion

The Sea Lion project in the basin north of the Falkland Islands could potentially triple the territory's gross domestic product. Argentine President Javier Milei has promised to block its implementation. He initiated criminal proceedings against Israel's Navitas and its British partner Rockhopper Exploration, the key companies in the offshore project.

A national sovereignty bill has also been introduced in Argentina's Congress, which could extend sanctions to affiliated entities of these companies, financial intermediaries, shareholders and suppliers. Certain provisions of the document may concern participants in the Falkland Islands fishing industry.

In addition, The Guardian reported that Argentina was expected to turn to arbitration under Annex VII of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea over the Sea Lion project within 24 hours. The Argentine side would seek a binding ruling to halt drilling, but UK government sources believe that this mechanism will not consider a sovereignty dispute.

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