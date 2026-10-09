The EU is opening its market to nearly 80% of Armenia's exports

The European Union is introducing temporary trade preferences for Armenia in response to the trade restrictions recently imposed by Russia. The measures are intended to support Armenian producers and exporters who have suffered losses.

The new regime will take effect on October 10, 2026, and remain in place for two years. It provides for temporary simplification of access to the EU market for nearly 80% of Armenian exports.

The preferential measures will cover nearly all exports of fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers that have been affected by Russian restrictions. They will also apply to more than 91% of beverage exports, including alcoholic beverages.

The European Commission noted that the decision should help Armenian businesses overcome difficulties and strengthen the country’s economic resilience. At the same time, the trade preferences will apply under certain conditions, and the EU has provided for safeguard mechanisms in case imports have a negative impact on European producers.

The trade preferences are part of a broader support package for Armenia, previously announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: European Commission

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